Fargo Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is sentenced in Cass County District Court for sexually abusing a minor.

The judge gave 49-year-old Marc Leslie 20 years in prison for gross sexual imposition with a victim under 15 and 5 years for solicitation of a minor victim under 15.

The terms will be served concurrently and he’ll be eligible for parole after serving 12 years.

Leslie will also have to register as a sex offender.

He pleaded guilty to the crimes involving a 14-year-old girl back in February.