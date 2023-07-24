Federal Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Robbing Mail Carrier in Frontier

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man has been charged with robbery of mail, theft of mail, theft of a postal service mail key, and having a gun in furtherance of a violent crime in federal court.

21-year-old Deshaun Holmes was arrested last Friday for robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint last Monday in Frontier south of Fargo.

Court documents say Holmes was identified as the suspect after a person near Argusville north of Fargo reported that they saw a young black male pulled over to the side of the road who was rummaging on the passenger side of a car. Holmes was later stopped for speeding in East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

During the course of the investigation with approval of a judge, a postal inspector says a GPS tracking device was placed on Holmes’ car. His apartment in Fargo was also searched with a separate warrant. Evidence from the apartment search uncovered multiple items related to the robbery including a black ski mask, black gloves, a postal service key and two handguns.

He explained to investigators that he took the key and mail to advance his crimes in an ongoing financial scheme.