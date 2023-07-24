Identity of Man Pulled From River in Valley City Last Week Released

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO)– Valley City Police release the identity of a man whose body was pulled from the Sheyenne River a week ago.

He is 22-year-old Branden Elias who was reported missing from Independence, Minnesota on July 17th, the same day his body was recovered in Valley City.

Independence is just east of Minneapolis.

This image from a local business resulted in several tips and helped police learn his identity.

They are still investigating but say there is no initial evidence of a crime.

Elias’ body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.