Mauch Inks Bucs’ Deal Ahead of Training Camp

Former NDSU O-lineman Cody Muach Inks Multi-million dollar deal with Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY — Former Bison offensive tackle Cody Mauch signed his first NFL contract Monday morning. The Hankinson, North Dakota native was soared up the draft boards ahead of April’s NFL Draft and was selected 48th overall in the second round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mauch and the Bucs agreed to a deal worth $7.485 million that includes a $2.443 million signing bonus. A good fit for Tamp Bay’s zone blocking scheme, the 6-foot-5, 302 pound lineman could be a year one starter for the Buccaneers.