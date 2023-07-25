Columbian National who ran drug operation from Canadian prison sentenced in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A federal judge in Fargo has sentenced a Columbian National to 27 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking and money laundering case.

42-year-old Daniel Ceron pleaded guilty and admitted that he and another man led an international fentanyl ring from inside a Canadian prison.

They arranged shipments of the drug from China to Canada and this country. Fatal and non-deadly overdoses in North Dakota, Oregon, New Jersey and North Carolina were linked to the shipments.

The investigation started in North Dakota on January 3, 2015, with the overdose death in Grand Forks, ND, of Bailey Henke.

In all, 34 people were charged.

The US Dept. of State has offered a $5 million reward for a Chinese National tied to the drug ring. Federal prosecutors refer to the case as “Operational Denial.”