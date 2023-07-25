Fargo Police announces details for the celebration of life to honor fallen FPD Officer Jake Wallin

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — Sen. Kevin Cramer took a few minutes to honor the life of fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on on the floor of the United States Senate.

“A lifelong public servant gunned down simply because of the uniform and badge that he wore. He has been, is and will forever be a hero to our community,” said Cramer.

Sen. John Hoeven also paid tribute.

Fargo Police Department is announcing information related to the celebration of life for fallen FPD Officer Jake Wallin, who died in the line of duty on July 14, 2023.

PUBLIC CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE

The Celebration of Life service will begin at 1 p.m.; the doors will open to the public at 11 a.m.

The main entrance (located on the south side of the arena) will be the only public entrance for the service.

Area law enforcement will be providing security for the event; a high degree of importance will be placed on this aspect. As a result, items such as backpacks, purses and bags will not be allowed inside the arena; this includes a full prohibition on any clear bags.

Sympathy cards for the Wallin family can be placed within baskets located inside of the main entrance.

Memorial flowers need to be delivered to Scheels Arena by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25; deliveries after that should be directed to the FPD Headquarters at 105 25th Street North.

The event program will be available virtually beginning on Wednesday morning and will be accessible via a QR code that will be posted in multiple locations throughout the arena.

Members of the community wishing to share messages with the Wallin family and the FPD will be able to do so on online (which will be accessed through the QR code). This website will be live on Wednesday morning and remain active in the future.

Due to limited parking, community members are encouraged to carpool to the event.

All attendees will be given a blue memorial ribbon in honor of Officer Wallin upon entry to the facility, presented by The Fargo Police Department.

FPD ESCORT ROUTE – The FPD and the Wallin Family will utilize the following route to arrive to Scheels Arena:

Depart the FPD Headquarters at 105 25th Street North at 11:45 a.m., traveling southbound on 24th St. N to 1st Ave. N.

Next, it will travel westbound on 1st Ave. N. to 25th St. N., then travel Southbound on 25th St. S. to I-94

It will then travel westbound on I-94 to 45th St. S., where it will exit and travel southbound on 45th St. S. to 32nd Ave. S.

The procession will then travel westbound on 32nd Ave. S. to Seter Parkway, where it will turn northbound on Seter Parkway to 55th St. S.

The procession will travel northbound on 55th St. S. to 30th Ave. S., then eastbound on 30th Ave. S. to the north side of Scheels Arena

WAYS TO SHOW SUPPORT – Other law enforcement agencies, first responders and the public are encouraged to be present along the route to show their support of FPD Officer Wallin and his family. FPD requests that no other law enforcement, first responder or the members of the public join the escort from FPD Headquarters to Scheels Arena due to safety concerns associated with a potentially long escort line of vehicles. Rather, FPD is requesting the public’s support be shown along the route and at the Celebration of Life event.

LEADERSHIP CARE FUND – The FPD is again providing information on The Leadership Care Fund, which is a resource that is supporting the families of Officer Jake Wallin, Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes. Donations to the fund are not being made to The City of Fargo or The Fargo Police Department. The Leadership Care Fund is a separate legal entity registered as a non-profit corporation registered with the State of North Dakota. Donations can be made at any Bell Bank location or online at LeadershipCareFund.com. This site does not collect any fees, ensuring all funds will go directly to the Wallin, Dotas and Hawes families.