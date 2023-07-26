Minnesota company sues Lucasfilm over Indiana Jones backpack

Frost River backpack

DULUTH, Minn. (KVRR-FOX 21) – A Duluth, Minnesota company is suing the film company behind “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Frost River says Lucasfilm used its signature backpacks without approval and then marketed them as a competitor’s product.

The lawsuit filed in California federal court said Frost River’s Geologist Pack was intertwined in promotional video clips with Filson’s own products, which partnered with Lucasfilm to sell promotional clothing for Indiana Jones’ latest movie.

The complaint says Lucasfilm removed specific leather Frost River patches on the bags and that it’s a violation of federal trademark law.