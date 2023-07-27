Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System Proposed Merger

DULUTH, Minn. (KVRR) — Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System plan to merge.

They have entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system serving rural and mid-urban communities across four states.

They hope to get regulatory approval by the end of the year.

Essentia Health serves patients in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.

It is headquartered in Duluth.

Marshfield Clinic Health System serves Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman will serve as chief executive officer of the new parent company.