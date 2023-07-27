Fargo girl hosts bake sale in honor of her mom

The bake sale was held Thursday but there's an online fundraiser to continue donating to the family

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sweet success for a young girl’s bake sale in honor of her mom.

Nine-year-old Kate Dye had been wanting to have a bake sale and when her mom got sick earlier this month, she decided it was time to act.

Unfortunately, her mom Stephanie died on Sunday.

Friends, family and others in the community stepped up to help put the bake sale on as planned.

It was held near Osgood Elementary from noon to 4.

Kate talked to KFGO earlier and described her mom. “We’re having a bake sale in honor of my mom. She passed away a little while ago. She was a strong and independent woman. She was really brave,” says the young girl.

Kate’s dad Thomas Dye is a Fargo Police Officer.

He says the support from everyone including law enforcement, who are dealing with the loss of Fargo Officer Jake Wallin, has been remarkable.

There’s also a GoFundMe set up for the family online; you can click here.