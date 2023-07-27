Sanford’s proposed merger with Fairview Health Services called off

FARGO (KVRR) – A proposed merger involving health care giants Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services has been discontinued.

Sanford President Bill Gassen said in an email to employees Thursday, “this is the right decision for our patients and residents, our people and the communities we serve.”

“The significant benefits we identified for a combined system with Fairview Health Services compelled us to exhaust all potential pathways to completing our proposed merger, Gassen said.

“However, without support for this transaction from certain Minnesota stakeholders, we have determined it is in the best interest of Sanford Health to discontinue the merger process.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison opposed the merger and held a series of public hearings.

The companies began discussing a possible merger in 2017.