Man facing aggravated assault charges after video shows him punching man outside Fargo bar

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A man who was working as a bouncer for a Fargo bar is facing aggravated assault charges after a video of him punching a man was posted to social media.

In the video, Jeremy Dalton of West Fargo can be seen talking to the victim who was visibly upset outside the Old Broadway downtown. After several seconds, when the victim turned his attention to Dalton’s co-worker, Dalton punched the man – knocking him to the ground.

Dalton’s co-worker is then seen kicking the man in the face.

According to court documents, Dalton was working at closing time Sunday morning, when he said a co-worker radioed for help outside with someone who was ‘acting out.’ Dalton said his co-worker was in a verbal confrontation with the victim, so he stepped in to ‘diffuse’ the situation.

Dalton said the victim was verbally aggressive and claimed to have “killed a guy right here with my bare hands.” At one point, Dalton said the victim was reaching around like he had a weapon. That’s when Dalton punched the victim, claiming he didn’t know what the man might do.

According to investigators, the victim told them he confronted Dalton’s co-worker for allegedly touching his girlfriend. The victim claims two bouncers were following them around the bar, and that Dalton’s co-worker was hitting on the woman, grabbing her skirt, and touching her inappropriately. That is when they left the bar and the victim confronted Dalton’s co-worker outside.

Dalton was arrested after meeting with police to discuss the incident.

According to court records, the victim suffered a broken jaw, nose, and eye socket during the incident.

Dalton and his co-worker have been fired from the Old Broadway.

Dalton made his first court appearance Friday.