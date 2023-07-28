Mankato man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 2-year-old

MANKATO, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Mankato man is sentenced to life in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 2-year-old.

Police responded to an apartment in April 2021 for a medical incident where they found a child unresponsive.

Officers took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The autopsy found injuries consistent with sexual assault and a beating.

In June, a jury found 19-year-old Lee Young Jr., who was 16 years old at the time of the murder, guilty of 20 felony charges of murder and sexual assault in the first degree.