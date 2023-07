Sam Ovsak Takes Home AmFam Play of the Year

PICK 6 IN STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TAKES THE GLORY AS THE AMFAM HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE YEAR.

FARGO, N.D. —

In what started as a 16-play tournament, we are down to one play. Sam Ovsak with a pick 6 in the state championship game for Shanley football.

Congrats to Sam and the Shanley Deacons on winning the AmFam High School Play of the Year.

‘Til next year!