Amber Alert Canceled With Arrest of Suspect, Boy Found Safe

CROW WING CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An amber alert issued Saturday night out of Becker, Minnesota, near St. Cloud, was canceled after a three hour long standoff with the suspect in Crow Wing County.

41-year-old Scott Henrikson was arrested and the missing two-year-old boy, who has the same last name, was found safe around 4 a.m.

They were both in a shed on a property Henrikson has ties to in Baxter.

Becker Police say the incident started with the domestic assault of a woman and the child was taken.

There is a court order that prevents Henrikson from having contact with the child.

Authorities were tipped off to his location when the homeowner in Baxter noticed lights on in the shed and saw movement inside.

Henrikson has not yet been formally charged.