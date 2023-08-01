Footage Released of Fatal Shooting by State Patrol in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR/FOX9) — Body and dashcam footage is released from a fatal shooting on I-94 in Minneapolis early Monday which left Ricky Cobb II dead.

Colonel Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol says Cobb was pulled over shortly before 2 a.m. for having no taillights.

At that point, troopers discovered he had a pick up and hold for a felony violation order out of Ramsey County.

Cobb was repeatedly asked to step out of the vehicle before taking off, throwing two officers to the ground.

At least two shots can be heard, fired from the passenger side trooper.

When troopers catch up to Cobb his vehicle is pinned against the guardrail of I-94.

A trooper can be heard saying, “Stay with me man” as they attempt to render aid.

Langer was asked why Cobb wasn’t able to stay in the vehicle until he is told why they are asking him to exit.

“I haven’t visited with the troopers about what they were thinking or why they did what they did so I can’t speak to what they were thinking,” Langer said during a press conference.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Minnesota BCA.

The troopers are on administrative leave, which is standard practice during a fatal use of force incident.