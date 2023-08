Wahpeton Wallops Kindred 10-0 For Class A Legion Championship

Post 20 Caps Perfect State Tournament With shutout win over Tournament host, Kindred

KINDRED, N.D. — Wahpeton Post 20 was lights out on the hill allowing just one hit and racked up 10 runs to beat Kindred 10-0 Tuesday afternoon to clinch the North Dakota Class A Legion Baseball Championship.