Fargo Police Gives Update on Officers Dotas and Hawes

Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Department issuing a great update on the two other officers injured by the shooter on July 14.

They say Officer Andrew Dotas was recently able to walk without the assistance of a walker.

He is listed in serious but stable condition at Sanford which is also where Officer Tyler Hawes is recovering.

Hawes has recently been upgraded to stable condition and continues to improve.

The officers and their families continue to work closely with their medical teams.

They also want to thank the public for their support and prayers for Tyler, Andrew, Officer Zach Robinson, the family of fallen Officer Jake Wallin and all first responders.