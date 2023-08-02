Recruits working toward becoming Peace Officers amidst shortage

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven police officer recruits are in the process of completing a rigorous fourteen-week Peace Officer Training.

Upon completion, they will become a licensed peace officer in North Dakota.

The program has almost a 100% employment rate for graduates, so after they can pursue a career as a police officer virtually anywhere.

“Right now, almost every agency is hiring. Now is the time to come into the academy and if you are successful, we can probably guarantee a job somewhere at the state at the agency you would like to work for.” says Lt. John Maritato, Director of Peace Officer Training.

Events like the Jake Wallin tragedy that happened a few weeks have shaken the community and particularly the police department.

But it hasn’t stopped recruits from pursuing their dream.

“It’s always something that you have to take into account, it’s terrible the tragedy that happened with officer Wallin, and all the officers involved in Fargo. But you want to make sure you are there for your brothers and sisters in the line of duty.” says Jacob Stewart, Student, Peace Officer Training Program

Despite the recent attack on police officers, they’re still optimistic about their future.

“Most officers wear the body cams, so we know that everything is being recorded in one way shape or another, you just kind of have to take that with a grain of salt and do your job correctly.” says Stewart

Regardless of what happens, the seven recruits will share a bond that will last a long time.

“The last twelve and a half weeks, we have really grown to know each other and become really, and I am sure we are going to keep these friendships long after the academy is over, some of them I will be working hopefully, so we will see where things take us.” Stewart says

Stewart will graduate from the Peace Officer Program in two and a half weeks and has a conditional offer with the West Fargo Police Department.