More teachers still needed in schools across our region

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As students begin preparing for the start of classes, the need for teachers in our region is still urgent.

Earlier this week, North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board sent a letter to Gov. Burgum asking him to declare a teacher crisis.

There are nine teacher openings in West Fargo Public schools and eighteen openings at Moorhead Area Public schools.

The President of North Dakota United says one of the underlying issues in the shortage of teachers is from the lack of interest from younger generations.

“We are not really addressing either in an effective way certainly, what is causing young people not to choose education as a viable profession. That pipeline between our colleges of education and the schoolhouse has been ruptured somewhere along the way.” says Nick Archuleta, President, North Dakota United

He says the salary lag and political discourse have been other factors in the shortage.