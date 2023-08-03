Two arrested, thousands of pills seized in Brainerd drug bust

(Crow Wing Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

BRAINERD, Minn. (KVRR/KNOX) – Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a large drug bust in Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says Dazaughn Ellis West of Brainerd and Devaughn Ellis West of Detroit were arrested by local drug agents.

Investigators seized an estimated 13,000-15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, more than 200 grams of suspected cocaine and six guns.

The men are being held on various drug and weapons violations.