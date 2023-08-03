UND Professor explains what unidentified aerial phenomena could be

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – Recently, members of congress heard testimony from three men in regards to unidentified aerial phenomena, and if they pose a threat to national security. UND professor Sherry Fieber-Beyer says there’s a chance that these recent encounters don’t come from our world.

“Are we alone or are we one of many?” said Dr. Sherry Fieber-Beyer.

UAPs or what is also known as UFOs as well, have been the stuff of science fiction for decades. Usually reserved for those that are conspiracy theorists.

That changed when video evidence and information was released to the public for the first time in 2017. The Tic-Tac incident showed a UAP flying at unnatural speeds when Navy pilots were in the area in 2004.

“As we pulled nose up with the object within a half mile of it, it rapidly accelerated in front of us and disappeared.” said David Fravor, a retired Navy commander who say the craft in person.

A congressional hearing was held to hear testimony from three men about these UAPs. Each one either having first hand experience, or investigated them for a government agency.

“UAP are in our airspace but they are grossly under reported. These sightings are not rare or isolated. They’re routine,” said Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot. “Military air crew, commercial pilots, trained observers whose lives depend on accurate identification are frequently witnessing these phenomena.”

When asked about what it would mean if these discoveries prove that life exists outside our world, Dr. Feiber-Beyer feels it would be confirmation.

“Confirmation of everything that I’ve been saying for 28 years.” said Dr. Feiber-Beyer.

Congress is now working to get that information released to the public.