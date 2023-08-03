West Fargo Public Library hosts “Chopped Challenge for Teens”

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Around ten kids served up their most creative dishes in the “Chopped Challenge for Teens” at West Fargo Public Library.

They had between ten to twelve minutes to create a dessert from a combination of three unique ingredients and one was pickles.

Once time ran out, they went around to check out other contestants’ dishes, grading them based on taste, presentation, and creativity.

Events like these give students a chance to get a taste of a culinary career.

“Part of what we like to do at the library is just offer different types of opportunities for kids to experience things like cooking and see there is different avenues they can go to.” says Lauren Nephews, West Fargo Public Library

At the end, contestants got to eat their masterpieces.