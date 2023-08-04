LIVE: Shakespeare In The Park…ing Lot With North Dakota Shakespeare Festival

Their final shows are Friday and Saturday night at 7 at the Town Square in Downtown Grand Forks

He wrote “All the world’s a stage” But this weekend, the stage for his work is in the northern Valley.

These are just some of the people bringing William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” to life this year for the North Dakota Shakespeare Festival.

They performed a scene for us live on the KVRR morning show this morning.

Actors and crew members from around 8 different states rehearsed the play in Colorado before coming to the valley for two weekends of shows.

Assistant Director Ren Patton describes “The Tempest” as the perfect blend of Shakespearian comedy and drama that audiences can still relate to hundreds of years after The Bard wrote it.

Patton explains, “The language is different but the ideas remain the same. We talk in “The Tempest” a lot of about vengeance and about revenge, and like, what is the best way to live?”

Performances are free to attend, and there are food trucks at each show. Click here for more info.