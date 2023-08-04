Train Derailment Closes Roads In Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – A train derailment has roads closed off in Otter Tail County Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a derailment just before midnight on the east side of Highway 10 near the intersection of County Highway 60 in Gorman Township.

That’s in between Frazee and Perham.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say how many train cars derailed or what they were carrying.

They do say there is no concern for public safety.

Two railroad crossings at Highway 60 and 475th St. are closed until the derailment is cleaned up.

There are no reported injuries.