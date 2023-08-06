Hear ye, hear ye!: ND Renaissance Fair takes over West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – It’s time for the North Dakota Renaissance Fair at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. For these performers, it means the world to get out there and connect with the audience.

“So I came quite a ways to perform here and everybody has been so kind and fantastic venue,” said Jessica Willard, a performer at the fair. “There’s so much room to grow. They’ve really put together a solid show. I almost do this every weekend, from March to November. I couldn’t imagine not doing it. I want everybody to do it.”

Willard made the trip from Pennsylvania to be a part of the festivities. Playing music and being a part of a hobby and passion that started close to 30 years ago.

“Honestly, I’ve been what we call a Rennie. I’ve been a ren fair fanatic for almost 30 years now,” said Willard. “I remember the magic of going to my very first fair and to bring that magic to all of the other patrons that show up and just create that ambience to envelope them in the thing that I love the most.”

The Red River Valley Fair Association has had a busy summer, putting on numerous events. Whether it’s the Renaissance Fair or the summer main event, they enjoy getting this all together.

“We’re all about bringing in these different events. Having the community come out and support the events means the world to us,” said Elizabeth Birkemeyer, the director of marketing and events for the RRVF Association. “We couldn’t have these events if the community didn’t come out and support us as well.”

The fair is set to continue next weekend at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.