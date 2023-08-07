Law Enforcement Kept Busy During 3-Day WE Fest in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRRKDLM) —

It was another busy and long weekend for law enforcement dealing with traffic and crowds at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes.

Becker County Sheriff’s Office logged more than 600 emergency calls-for-service during WE Fest: that was nearly triple the normal call volume for all of Becker County.

They responded to 12 assaults, some involving multiple people, 19 calls for domestic incidents, disturbances, or disorderly conduct.

And five reports of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Minnesota State Patrol made more than 900 traffic stops with a total of 18 arrests for DWI.

The patrol made six arrests on warrants and issued more than 400 tickets or warnings for speeding.

Trooper Sgt. Jesse Grabow says there appeared to be a lot more people in attendance than in the year’s past.

“All of those numbers that you see when it comes to with the arrests the tickets the warnings all that’s pretty consistent for the last almost decade probably,” said Grabow.

The state patrol did not respond to any serious injury or fatal vehicle crashes near Detroit Lakes or the concert grounds during WE Fest.