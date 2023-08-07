LIVE: Addie Loerzel Pays It Forward For A Decade With Royal Cupcake Stand

For a decade now, Addie Lorezel and her team of royal princesses have been helping make dreams come true with the power of cupcakes

Addie’s Royal Cupcake stand is Tuesday afternoon.

Addie Loerzel, her mom and friends spent the weekend baking three thousand cupcakes from scratch.

They’ve been doing it since 2013

You can hang out with costumed princesses and villains and buy cupcakes to support The Sunshine Foundation, which grants wishes for kids battling illness and disease.

This year they’re helping Amaya, who has rickets. She wants a home playground that she can safely use.

Addie says the Sunshine Foundation helped her just be a kid when they gave her a trip to Disneyworld. She’s been paying that forward to help other kids ever since.

The cupcake stand is from 3:00 to 5:30 Tuesday afternoon at First International Bank and Trust on 30th Avenue South in Moorhead. Click here for more info.