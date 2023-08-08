New low-income housing coming to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – New low-income housing is coming to Fargo in the near future, thanks to the Milton Earl Apartments and the Lashkowitz Riverfront Projects.

The city is looking to spearhead an initiative to build thesis types of housing and inspire neighboring towns.

“We’re also going to invite the rest of the community, Moorhead, Horace, West Fargo,” said Mahoney. “All of us have to start participating in how we build affordable housing for the community.”

Sen. John Hoeven along with Fargo city officials were given a tour of the M.E. site.

“We got to think about the human aspect of it. We’re talking about somebody who is low income,” said Hoeven. “Maybe an elderly couple comes off the farm or wherever, maybe to be close to family. Not only does it have to be housing, it has to be a nice place to live.”

This building will be a 42-unit affordable housing complex in downtown Fargo. This will serve tenants that are 62 and older.

The riverfront will be a 110 unit apartment development that will serve low-income individuals and families.

Both sites will be chock full of amenities. Which includes:

community rooms

rooftop patio

exercise rooms

“This is nice housing,” said Hoeven. “This is a place where you want to live. Sometimes you go to the cities and you see that low income housing and you think, jeez nobody would ever want to live there.”

These new housing options include Section 8 vouchers to help with rent support, and tax credits. Mahoney said it’s important to get these housing situations figured out as the town continues to grow.

“Just the beauty of what we built and what comes out. It kind of touches your heart.” said Mahoney.

The Milton Earl Apts. are set to open in December.