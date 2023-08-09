Plains Art Museum receives a record $3 million donation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Plains Art Museum has received a record $3 million donation from one of its own board members.

Fargo native Brian Hayer has pledged to donate the money.

Hayer is a graduate of Fargo South High School and Arizona State University.

The contribution will be the largest gift ever presented by a single donor.

“This is a lead donation in a campaign that hasn’t really has not gone public yet, what it will actually do is attaching the two buildings together. It will also allow us to expand our storage for the over four thousand pieces we have.” says Mark Henze, Interim Executive Director, Plains Art Museum

The donation will also help pay for better walkways and additional programming.

Plains Art Museum is the largest art museum in the Dakotas and Western Minnesota and is free to the public.