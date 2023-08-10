Bell Tower set to open spring 2024

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There is a lot of excitement in the air, as they continue the renovation project on the Bell Tower. Bell Bank has been in the process to remodel the tower that sits off of Main Ave.

The tower was built 50 years ago and was in need of a major face lift.

“Really nice to see it take shape and it will be a great corporate headquarters for us,” said Laine Brantner, the COO of Bell Bank. “We’ll have almost 550 employees between this building and the building across the street.”

This project is being worked on by numerous local construction workers. For Olaf Anderson, this is the biggest project they’ve ever worked on.

“Nice thing about North Dakota, everybody has a good work ethic.” said Jeff Frustenau, the CEO of Olaf Anderson.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses sent employees home to work from there. Lately that trend has been changing, with more people heading back to the offices. Bell Bank said they are adding wellness rooms for moms, an exercise area and skywalk to the parking garage to make it a better environment for their employees.

“We thought it was very important as we built this out to think about the customer experience and the employee experience,” said Brantner. “We’re very employee/customer centric. That’s why we changed out where the branch location is. Changed out the windows so that they’re floor to ceiling. So done a lot of little things that you may not notice that will make a better experience with our employees and customers.”

Bell Bank said the plan is have the tower open in spring 2024.