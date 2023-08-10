Minnesota Woman Sentenced For Financial Fraud in 8 States

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (KVRR/KFGO) — An Otsego, Minnesota woman who pleaded guilty last year to financial fraud and identity theft gets seven years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Maegen Fortin engaged in fraudulent conduct at credit unions and businesses in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota in 2020 and 2021.

She used the names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth of at least ninety people without their permission.

Fortin was also ordered by the judge to pay back over $463,000.