Fargo North Football Returns With Key Players and High Standards

The Fargo North Spartans Prepare For the 2023 Season After Finishing 2nd in State Last Year

FARGO, N.D. — “I Grew up watching North struggle with sports and our class kind of came together and said we got to step it up. We want to compete with the big schools so this was the class that did it and got the right group of guys to get it done,” said senior running back, Peder Haugo.

“Now I guess a push is coming and you know we’re getting girls hockey winning state. Boys basketball, we were runner up in football and just everything is looking up. Volleyball made it to state. I don’t know; we’re tired of having the poor seasons at North pretty much in every sport,” said senior quarterback, Ethan Welk.

“Coming off of last year we knew we would have a big group returning; a lot of guys who play a lot of football for us; we’re trying not to focus on last year, the things that we did, understanding that this is a completely new season, we do have a lot of experienced guys, but we got to come here every day ready to work, get after it, and play game by game,” said head coach Adam Roland.

“I can not wish for a better running back and quarterback. They’re great. Ethan takes care of us. Peder takes care of us and we take care of them it’s.. a trade-off the chemistry is there,” said senior offensive lineman, Jordan Zander.

“We can run it out, an option, a pitch to Peder or something or hit Jerry short and he can go and run with it and do what he does, dance with the ball or we can hit him deep you know he can outjump your guy, pretty much anyone and he will go up and make a play and come down with those 50-50 balls so just makes my life way easier.. So it’s just good to have those types of guys. It makes your life way easier as a quarterback,” said Welk.

“Obviously you know the goal is a state championship but it is just one step at a time and hopefully we can reach those, climbing up there,” said Zander.

“We just told the guys we’re really breaking it down into win the play, win the rep in practice, win the play when we do team. Let’s focus day-by-day, let’s focus game-by-game because we want to enjoy the season right and if we just continually focus on the end of the seasons and our end goals we’re gonna miss a lot of fun along the way,” said Roland

“First game up since November, 11th, I think that’s when we lost the State Championship. We’ve been eyeing this first game up this first game up coming up on the 18th and man we’re just using that as motivation in the weight room and every where else so I just can’t wait,” said Haugo.