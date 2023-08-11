NDSU Football Hosts Media Day, Entz and Players Talk Leadership, Growth, and New Defensive Scheme

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State returns to action September, 2nd against Eastern Washington roughly nine months after falling to South Dakota State in the FCS National Championship. The Bison come into the new football year determined to return to champion form with many key pieces returning as well as new coaches taking over key roles.

NDSU Football hosted Media Day Friday. Senior quarterback Cam Miller was a major talking point among players and coaches. Miller is coming into his 4th season as the herd’s starting quarterback and completed 66 percent of his passes last season for 13 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Miller also rushed for 15 touchdowns last season and played a key role in the run game throughout NDSU’s playoff run while the Bison backfield dealt with various injuries. With 36 games under his belt now and two national championship victories, Miller comes into his senior season having developed his skill and leadership as he looks to take his game and his team to the next level.

“Cam is continuing to do an excellent job; challenged him preseason to become more of that coach on the field. What do you like on third down? What do you do you like the pass game? Where can we take advantage? What are you seeing in the film study that you go through throughout the majority of your day and just trying to take it to another level and he’s shown great maturity, he’s shown great poise and leadership,” said coach, Matt Entz.

“I think he’s improved tremendously each and every year that he’s been apart of this team. His leadership has grown and grown and I definitely think it’s the best it’s ever been. I think this summer just getting a bunch of receivers whenever he can to do extra throws and stuff like that just so we can be the best version of the Bison we can be. So that’s a credit to Cam. I think he’s improved greatly this summer as well. I think he’s way better than last year and I’m excited for everyone to be able to see that,” said wide receiver, Zach Mathis.

Miller spoke highly of the offense surrounding him from Walter Payton watchlist running back, TaMerik Williams, to senior tight end, Joe Stoefel, senior receiver, Zach Mathis, and more.

“Since I’ve been here and I’ve told multiple people this, I know we had Christian Watson two years ago but I think this is the best wide receiver group that I’ve had since I’ve been here; that we’ve had since I’ve been here.. guys are willing to put in a lot of work before and after practice. Guys are asking what they can do to get better and honestly I haven’t had that since I’ve been here,

Zach is a mismatch nightmare, corners usually don’t want to press him because he’s long, has great ball skills, can run by you, he can do everything and he’s a really blocker too.

T-Mac has stepped up as a leader this offseason. He’s taken command of that running back room and guys can rally around him. They know what they’re going to get from him. They know he’s going to run hard, he can catch the ball out of the backfield. He can do a lot of things for us.

We got a deep offensive line this year. I know a lot of people are questioning because Cody left and Nash are gone but we have 5-6 guys that I feel really comfortable being in there; especially when we’re third and long and teams are pinning their ears back and bringing pressure, I comfortable that those guys are going to sort that out and pick that up for me and keep my jersey clean,” said Miller.

The biggest issue to address is the Bison wish to hoist the FCS National Championship Trophy in January is fixing last year’s defensive woes. Defensive coordinator Dave Braun left for northwestern, the bison hired Jason Petrino from Southern Illinois as defensive coordinator and safeties coach. North Dakota State allowed 156.9 rushing yards per game last season while Petrino’s saluki’s allowed just 105.4. While code green is yet to play their first game under their new dc, the defensive unit loves his impact thus far and believes he can help them return to being one of the best defenses in the nation.

<I love Coach Petrino. He’s very smart, very football knowledge guy. Just cares about where we’re taking Code Green. Only wants to make Code Green better. Comes in with a lot of knowledge like I said; he’s implemented a few new things into our defense like I said that have made it better off for us and a lot of great teaching points,” said defensive back, Jayden Price.

“Really, really detailed in the holistic view of the game, understanding why the offense is doing what they are and what they’re looking for. But yeah, it’s been a good time,” said linebacker, Cole Wisniewski.

“He’s bringing great ideas from where he came from. He incorporates some of the ideas we’ve had from our defense the past few years. I think he’s meshing well. Everyone is learning still. It’s going to be a good thing,” said senior defensive lineman, Will Mostaert.