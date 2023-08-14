Ben Ellefson Reflects on New Coaching Role with the Vikings

ELLEFSON SPOKE TO KVRR SPORTS AT TRAINING CAMP ON HIS NEW COACHING ROLE.

EAGAN, Minn. (KVRR) —

Kevin O’Connell, Brian Flores and the entire Vikings coaching staff are preparing the Minnesota Vikings for joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday and Thursday. Also attending training camp this season, for the first time as a coach, is former NDSU and Vikings Tight End Ben Ellefson. KVRR Sports caught up with Ellefson after Sunday’s practice to speak on his new role.

“After talking with Kevin and stuff this offseason during the spring, [we] just kind of put brains together and kind of figured out a coaching role for me,” said Ellefson. “So, it’s been going really well… learning a lot. It’s a different perspective … then it was as a player. So, just trying to learn as much as I can right now and just watching things here and there that coaches do behind the scenes. It’s kind of where I’m at right now. So, it’s going well, I’m excited to keep moving forward.”

Ellefson joined the Vikings coaching staff as a hybrid to feel out different positions after retiring as a player. He says he is learning a whole new perspective.

“Just the learning curve,” said Ellefson. The things that you don’t focus on [or] worry on as a tight end, you know, when you’re your main job is to block and run the routes right and know the offense in that way, but trying to get a better understanding [of] the whole offense. What receivers are doing, what the O-line is doing, pass protection, blitzes, all that kind of stuff. You can kind of categorize and compartmentalize things in your mind as a player, but you got know that as a coach, obviously. So, just learning that whole thing is kind of where I’m at right now. It’s going well, but yeah, looking forward to it.”

Ellefson was seen working with the Offensive and tight ends this weekend at camp. He says he expects to shift to player development later on this season.