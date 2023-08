Investigation into Fargo apartment garage fire follows nearby garage fire

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire damaged at least two garages at an apartment complex at 901 42nd Street South in Fargo.

One vehicle was destroyed in the blaze reported just before midnight Sunday.

The fire was put out quickly. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Lee Soeth says a similar fire occurred recently at a nearby apartment building garage.