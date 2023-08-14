LIVE: What’s Popping at Concordia College

Call it corny, if you must.

MOORHEAD — We’re exploding with excitement over the start of the new fall semester soon.

And so are the people at Concordia College as they prep for the annual Cobber Corn Feed.

It’s set for Wednesday, August 16 at Concordia College in Moorhead.

This year marks a half-century of corn feeds for the college.

Every year, the corn feed is open to everyone from alumni, students and perspective students to the general public.

Student volunteers show up to shuck 32 hundred ears of corn.

It’ll be the first feed for new president Dr. Colin Irvine.

It’s a great opportunity to introduce not just members of the school community to each other, but to members of the community too.

It’s also a way to show incoming freshmen that they’re expected to take on their role at Concordia not just as members of campus life, but to make connections and be of service as part of the greater community around them.

Concordia Alumni Relations head Eric P. Johnson sat down for a live chat with Emily on the Morning Show about what it is that keeps people coming back to the corn feed, year after year.

https://www.concordiacollege.edu/alumni/corn-feeds/upcoming-corn-feeds/