Recall election set for Tuesday for Horace City Council

HORACE, ND (KVRR) – It’s a big day for Horace residents, as they will be deciding the fate of a city council position through a recall election. The vote is set for Tuesday.

Recall election don’t happen too often in Cass County according to the elections administrator.

“They don’t happen that often,” said Craig Steingaard. “Horace I believe has had a couple of them in the past couple of years. I wouldn’t say that they are expected generally.”

This is the second recall election in recent years for the town of Horace. David Fenelon and Bryan Schmidt were recalled in 2021.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., voters will be weighing their options between two candidates, Arlin Fisher and Stephanie Landstrom.

Fisher is the challenger, who garnered enough votes to get on the ballot.

“The support from the residents has been absolutely overwhelming,” said Fisher. “Businesses have been overwhelming. Feeling pretty good going into it.”

Landstrom is a member of the city council. We reached out to Landstrom through phone and email, but have not heard back from her.

Voting will be at the event center at 431 Main St. in Horace.