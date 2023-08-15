West Fargo elementary school principal arrested

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo elementary school principal was arrested Monday night on five counts related to possession of certain prohibited materials.

Thirty-nine-year-old David Preston George was appointed principal of Independence Elementary School in April.

In North Dakota, possession of prohibited materials includes any motion picture, photo or “other visual representation that includes sexual conduct by a minor.”

West Fargo Public Schools have yet to comment on the matter but notified parents of the arrest by email.

This is a developing story. We will update when new information becomes available.