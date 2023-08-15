Sentencing delayed, mental evaluation ordered for man charged with killing ex-wife

Anders Odegaard

WARREN, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – The sentencing for a northwestern Minnesota man has been delayed because the victim’s family was not notified of a plea agreement.

Thirty-two-year-old Anders Odegaard of Warren initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the august 2022 beating death of his ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard, who was 31.

Last month, Anders Odegaard submitted an Alford plea in Marshall County District Court, pleading guilty to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. but the judge rejected the plea. Carissa Odegaard’s family was not informed of the agreement.

At the prosecution’s request, Odegaard will undergo an evaluation for mental competency. a review hearing will be held September 25, if the evaluation is completed by then.