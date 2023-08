Dilworth Police Chief has been on medical leave since May

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) — Dilworth Police say Chief Ty Sharpe has been on medical leave for the last three months, according to City Administrator Peyton Mastera.

The city will not say whether or not the reason for his leave is related to an injury on the job.

Since then, Investigator Hunter Rawson has assumed the role of acting Chief since May 15.

Dilworth Police and the city have declined to comment further.