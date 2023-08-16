Mustangs Ready to Roll

Sheyenne Football Looks To Return to Championship Form

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne football only lost one game in the regular season last fall and came into the playoffs looking like the team to beat. The Bismarck Century Patriots defeated the Mustangs 27-8 however on their way to a Cinderella run to the Dakota Bowl. Despite the upset, the Mustangs learned valuable lessons from last year and are determined to make a run back to the state championship.

“Last year was a big learning experience for me, I mean just getting more comfortable with the offense and teammates, things like that. That was a big help. I think becoming one is the biggest key to success.. we got a lot of new guys but its a new experience for everybody.. but everybody has confidence in each other that we will be able to succeed,” said senior quarterback, Caleb Duerr.

After falling short of their goals in 2022, the Mustangs are now back to work after a long offseason and come into the 2023 season motivated and focused on making a deep playoff run. The senior leadership leads the charge holding their teammates accountable as focusing on the details.

“You know that motivates me and everybody else. Obviously it didn’t end how we wanted it to. But we’re hopefully going to go game by game and we want to get back to that spot and hopefully become winners,” said Duerr.

Hit the gym all year; didn’t really stop.. and now I’m trying to give it all in practice and coming up for games. I try and just push them to be their best really, if we can’t push ourselves to be our best we can we’re really not going to get anywhere,” said senior saftey and defensive captain Wyatt Samardzija.