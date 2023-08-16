North Dakota Tourism shares map of blooming sunflower fields

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota Department of Tourism has shared a map of the best places to take photos of sunflowers.

In 2022, North Dakota was named the top producer of sunflower and the state is also one of the top producers in the country.

Sunflowers are usually about 5 feet and six inches tall and can hold up to 2,000 seeds.

The map shows a handful of places in the state to capture where the fields are blossoming.

The North Dakota Department of Tourism reminds people to not enter a sunflower field unless you have the owner’s permission.

If you’d like to check out the map, a link is provided here.