Frazee man charged with felony gun possession, theft in Detroit Lakes

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Frazee man has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Twenty-two-year-old Allen King was arrested after emergency dispatchers received a report of a man with a gun in the Jimmy John’s parking lot in Detroit Lakes.

Shortly afterward, an employee at Masterpiece Alternatives contacted police to say they had disarmed a man in their store after he attempted to shoplift some items.

The handgun had been stolen earlier from a vehicle in Detroit Lakes.

King’s bail has been set at $60,000.

His next court appearance is August. 21.