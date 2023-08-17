Hundreds of volunteers including MSUM President help students move in

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The newest president of MSUM, Tim Downs, and more than one hundred volunteers helped move students onto campus.

Volunteers helped students load things in carts and carry them up to their new dorms for the year.

Once moved in, they are invited to social events including a cosmic glow party, scavenger hunt, and an all student photo.

They also got a chance to meet a mentor to show them around the campus.

“We are all out today to welcome our new students and we are going to do events today, tomorrow, all the way through the weekend and welcome events to get them settled as part of our learning community at Moorhead.” says Tim Downs, President, MSUM

Classes begin for MSUM students on Monday.