Squirrels Football Eyes Return to State Championship

CENTRAL CASS AIMS TO AVENGE THEIR 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME LOSS.

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — The Central Cass Squirrels are ready to carry over their success from last season. After a loss to Velva in the state title game, the Squirrels are ready to make another run.

“I think it’s just trusting our run game and our offense because last year we weren’t quite certain at the end of the game in Velva,” said senior D-lineman Tyler Cruchet. “I think it’s more just trusting our offense knowing that our defense will stop them if we do mess up and just getting together as a team.”

“I think that gave us more motivation,” said senior Quarterback Brayden Mitchell. “[It] made us more hungry to get back, work harder and do everything we need to get back to the dome [this] year.”

The squirrels will be looking to get back to the dome with several new faces on the offensive side of the ball.

“We lost four fifths of our O-line,” said Head Coach Tommy Butler. “We got a lot of guys that are playing with some inexperience, and then you know losing your all-time leading rusher is really hard to come back from. But again, I think we got a guy that’s ready for that. We got a few other guys that are going to help out.”

“With a younger line this year kind of and having that experience from old line last year, I’d like to help lead those guys to deepen a playoff run,” said Mitchell.

Returning from last year’s team and poised to have a breakout senior campaign is defensive lineman Tyler Cruchet.

“I am currently three sacks away from the all time sack record so that’s a big goal,” said Cruchet. “Then, of course, winning a state championship.”

The squirrels have their eyes on the prize and coach Butler shares what his team’s mindset is as they begin the 2023 season.

“Our big thing right now is playing as a team,” said Butler. “We we do a ton of talking… we do a book study right now and it’s really just about coming together as a family and overcoming our two biggest fears which is: fear of failure and fear judgment. I think when we overcome those things… that’s when our kids play loose, play free and it allows them to play to their fullest potential.

Central Cass opens their season at Kindred in rivalry game. The Squirrels defeated the Vikings in the playoffs last season. Game time 7 p.m.

Highlights Friday night on KVRR Sports Extra.