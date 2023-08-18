Drugs, guns, cash seized from Moorhead apartment

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police seized drugs, guns, ammunition and cash from a Moorhead apartment Wednesday.

Capt. Deric Swenson says officers conducted a search warrant in the 3700 Block of 7 Street South. Officers located over 170 fentanyl pills and over 18 grams of fentanyl paste.

Swenson says the search also resulted in the seizure of guns with ammunition and over $1,900.

Thirty-seven-year-old Patrick Nelson-Lauderdale was taken to the Clay County Correctional Facility. A complaint requesting First Degree Controlled Substance charges was sent to the Clay County Attorney.

The Cass County Drug Task Force and Metro Street Crimes Unit assisted the Moorhead Police in the investigation.