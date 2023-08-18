Fargo man who killed teenage girl loses Supreme Court appeal

Arthur Kollie

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a Fargo man in the attack and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Twenty-four-year-old Arthur Kollie argued that his rights were violated during his trial in the fall of 2022. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Kollie was found guilty of murder, robbery and aggravated assault in the June 2021 death of Jupiter Paulsen in the parking lot of Party City. Paulsen was beaten, kicked, strangled and stabbed multiple times.

Kollie claimed that he didn’t remember the attack saying he was suffering from a psychotic breakdown. He also argued that they were unrecorded sidebar conversations between the judge and attorneys during his trial.