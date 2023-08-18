Final defendant in Red Lake arson case sentenced to five years in prison

MINNESOTA (KVRR) — A Red Lake woman has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by two years of supervised release for her role in an arson conspiracy on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Dalene Roberta Fajardo, 35, Corey Leigh Stately, 40, and Lori Anna Sayers, 33, conspired and knowingly agreed to commit arson to maliciously damage and destroy property through fire or explosive materials.

Two years ago, the three of them made Molotov cocktail devices, went to the Red Lake Reservation and threw them at a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The vehicle was destroyed and a nearby residence partially burned, forcing everyone in there to evacuate.

Fajardo pleaded guilty in March to one count of aiding and abetting arson.

She was sentenced Monday.

Stately and Sayers were previously sentenced to five and three months in prison, respectively.

This case is the result of a joint investigation conducted by Red Lake Police, the ATF and FBI.