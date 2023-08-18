FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: WEEK 1 ROUNDUP

Highlights and Scores From the Region as Seen on KVRR Sports Extra

FARGO (KVRR) — High School football is back. KVRR Sports made the trips to Kindred where the Vikings hosted the Central Cass Squirrels and Horace where the Hawks hosted the Fargo North Spartans.

The Fargo North Spartans opened their season with a dominate 42-0 win over Horace. The Vikings avenged their 2022 Playoff loss with a 21-0.

OTHER SCORES FROM THE REGION

Grad Forks Central: 30

Watford City:6

Hillsboro C-V: 25

Mayport C-G: 0

Lisbon: 38

Northern Cass:19

RV Oakes: 33

Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm: 30