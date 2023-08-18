Motorcycle Rider Killed In Nelson County Crash

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Pekin, North Dakota.

The 45-year-old was rising from Tolna to Pekin just after 9:00 Thursday night.

Highway Patrol says he rode into a ditch at a curve and hit a railroad crossing embankment.

The man flew off the bike and hit the railroad, which killed him.

His name will be released later.

He was not wearing a helmet.